Dead | Lisa Marie Presley is buried in the Graceland family grave

The land of the farm is already the final resting place of Elvis and his grandchild.

Lisa Marie Presley will be buried next to his father and late son at Graceland, says BBC. Located in Memphis, USA, Graceland is a facility that Elvis Presley bought his home in 1957.

Elvis, who died in 1977, and the son of Lisa Marie Presley, who committed suicide in 2020, are buried in the family grave on the farm’s grounds Benjamin Keough.

Thursday the deceased Lisa Marie Presley was Elvis’ only child. He died of cardiac arrest at the age of 54. Lisa Marie Presley visited Graceland for the last time on January 8, when Elvis’ birthday was celebrated in the house.

Part of Graceland’s main building serves as a museum, and there are also two hotels on the grounds of the estate. Graceland is the second most popular residential building in the United States as a tourist destination, right after the White House.

Read more: Lisa Marie Presley lived an extraordinary life in the limelight, which was overshadowed by tragedies