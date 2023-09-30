Dead | Legal scholar Aulis Aarnio has died

Aulis Aarnio was one of the most prominent lawyers in our country, says Timo Laatunen, who has known Aarnio for decades.

Morning paper

Legal scholarprofessor and author Aulis Aarnio, 86, has died. Aarnio passed away in Kangasa on Thursday evening. The death news is confirmed For the morning paper From Aarnio’s surroundings.

During his career, Aarnio served as a research professor at the Academy of Finland, a professor of civil law at the University of Helsinki, and the president and vice president of the World Organization for Legal and Social Philosophy.

He worked as the director of the University of Tampere’s Social Sciences Research Institute for 12 years. He retired from the University of Tampere in 2002. Aarnio was also an honorary doctor of the universities of Lund and Lapland. He received several recognitions, including the Pirkanmaa award in 2017.

Aarnion an employer association and company leader who has known him for decades Timo Laatunen describes Aarnio’s career as exceptionally meritorious and versatile. “As a lawyer, he is certainly one of the most prominent in our country,” says Laatunen.

During his career, Aarnio specialized in civil law, family and inheritance law, as well as legal philosophy and legal theory. He was internationally recognized as well.

Aarnio was also a writer and social influencer. He published dozens of works, hundreds of articles and several plays.

Timo Laatunen says that he got to know and befriend Aarnio over the decades in different contexts. “We both grew up in Helsinki”, characterizes Laatunen.

Quality says that until recently, Aarnio was a hard-working member of a walking group that used to gather in Tampere and the surrounding area for walks and to think about the world.

Aarnio was born on May 14, 1937. He lived in Kangasa.