For a new left

Often in Politics, the truth is declared, not motivated, therefore absolute, indisputable, incontestable. In Politics, truth should not be understood as synonymous with demonstrability: so much so that the truth is not “one”, but each subject who moves in political competition is the custodian of “his” truth. Even more so, this reflection is reflected in the patterns of current political life.

Once the much-reproached “ideologies” have fallen (and therefore the ideal and propulsive drive that derived from them), each subject of political life (individual, movement, party) has its certainties. There are those who profess to be “Europeanists”, those who are “sovereignists”, those who have been “sovereignists”, but now they have discovered their vocation as “firmly pro-Europeans”. Who is liberal and reformist, who is democratic (we are all “democrats”), who is conservative, who expresses a radical indifference, which is “neither right nor left”.

Let me start by saying that I fully agree that morality must be a prerequisite for participation in public life. And I don’t agree with some of the “drifts” of the CD. Left (or, more correctly, so-called centre-left) over time. See for example, by way of example, all those “encrustations” of power, particularly in the local context, which contrast with “merit” and sometimes confuse the Left with closed conventiclescompletely foreign to the values ​​and history of the Left.

We have to resign ourselves, the propulsive and ideological drive is no longer there (and Nenni, Lombardi, Lama, Berlinguer never return). Other times. The main raison d’être of the left could be summed up in the thought of Pietro Nenni: “Socialism is to bring forward all those who were born backwards”. Culture of the party, of the sections and of internal debate, of discussion and popular participation. We called each other “Comrades”, to identify all those who shared the Idea, we spoke on first terms and class differences disappeared (the doctor, the lawyer, the engineer were completely equal to the worker and had equal dignity within the Party), in the sections the political line was discussed and debated, it was discussed and decided by majority.

Culture of respect for the positions of those who think differently. Sandro Pertini, socialist and perhaps our most beloved President of the Republic, said, quoting Voltaire: “I fight your idea, which is different from mine, but I am ready to fight up to the price of my life so that you, your idea, can express it freely.” I wonder what Politics is, without a soul, without an ideal and driving force. Beyond a certain generically “progressive” indifference, let’s make the “Left” recognizableAnd. Let’s write a Manifesto for a “New Left”, in the name of a neo-Humanism, which puts ideals, rights, duties, merit and social justice at the centre.

Subscribe to the newsletter

