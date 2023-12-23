Saturday, December 23, 2023
Dead | Laura Lynch, founding member of The Dixie Chicks, has died

December 23, 2023
Dead | Laura Lynch, founding member of The Dixie Chicks, has died

Laura Lynch left the well-known band in 1993.

American musician Laura Lynch has died in a car accident in Texas, US media reported.

Billboard magazine said the 65-year-old musician was killed when another car crashed into his vehicle following a pass on the highway. According to media reports, Lynch died at the scene of the accident. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital.

Lynch was one of the founding members of The Dixie Chicks. The band's name was changed to The Chicks in 2020. The band's original members included Lynch Emily Robison, Martie Maguire and Robin Lynn Macy. The band's most famous songs include, among others Wide Open Spaces and Cowboy Take Me Away.

Lynch left the band in 1993. Natalie Maines replaced him in 1995.

The New York Post according to Lynch, little is known about Lynch's life and career after he left the band. Lynch had one daughter.

