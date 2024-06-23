Laborer who died in Latina, Lovato’s father has been under investigation for 5 years for gangmastering. The TgLa7 document

Renzo Lovato, father of Antonello Lovato who abandoned the Indian laborer Satnam Singh in front of his house after losing his right arm in an accident at work on his farm, has been under investigation for five years for gangmaster crimes. The news was reported by TgLa7.

The man he had accused after the incident Satnam Singh of having “committed an act of negligence that hurt everyone”, is suspected by the Latina prosecutor’s office of having subjected “the workers, at least six, to exploitative conditions and taking advantage of their state of need” by paying them a salary lower than that established from the national contract. Furthermore, he would have violated the “working time regulationson safety and hygiene in the workplace” and would have subjected workers “to degrading working conditions and housing situations”.

The disputed facts refer to a period of time ranging from November 2019 to May 2020. Along with Lovato, two other people responsible for an agricultural cooperative are under investigation. “What the owner of the Satnam farm did was not right. In Italy the hospitals are always open, for everyone. If he had been taken there immediately, he would be here with us today. And instead today his mother and his brothers , to whom he sent the money from here, are crying in India. Yet, it had already happened to many others before him. This time, however, given how he was treated by his employer, the Italian government raised its voice.” . It is the testimony of Singh Amarjit, lworker in a gas cylinder company in the province of Latina. Singh Amarjit is one of the many Indian nationals from the Pontine territory, but also from the rest of the country, who today participated in the demonstration organized by the CGIL in Piazza della Libertà for Satnam Singh, known as Navi, the 31-year-old Indian laborer who died after being abandoned in front of his house by the owner of the farm where shortly before he had lost his right arm in an accident at work, amputated by a plastic wrapping machine and left in a vegetable box together with the thirty-one year old in front of his house, instead of alarming the rescued.

“Satnam was one of the many illegal immigrants who arrived in Italy on foot or by boat without documents – he adds – Many of them are illegal, but if they comply with the rules they work better, as it should be. It is a situation that has continued for years and years Those who have documents get 6 euros, those without 3 or 4 at most. I always tell them that if they are treated badly they must immediately go to the police or the carabinieri to report everything. They work 12 or 13 hours a day under the sun. they live twenty years behind. They deserve to have their rights respected.” “I work from 5 in the morning until the evening, 12 or 13 hours a day” echoes Kumar, who in Italy calls himself Dario: “I earn 4 euros and 30, 3.60 or 5.50 per hour: it’s really very little. It’s not enough to pay for the house, taxes and send the other money saved to our family members who live in India” complains the Indian laborer. “I’ve been here without documents for three years. In Latina there are 7,000 regulars and 12,000 regulars, plus other illegal workers who are not counted” states instead Jagdeep Singh, who does not speak Italian, but his words are translated by Kumar: “VI get paid 4 euros an hour, even if I don’t always get it. It’s not fair: if you work you have to be paid“.