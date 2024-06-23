Wide field in the square in Latina against gangmastering. The leader of the Democratic Party calls for the abolition of Bossi-Fini. Mattarella: “Enough cruel exploitation of labor”

Enough exploitation of work, illegal contracts, precariousness and inhuman conditions: the Latina community took to the streets during the demonstration promoted by Flai Cgil to remember Satnam Singh, the laborer from the Agro Pontino who died last Wednesday in an accident at work and was never helped, it becomes a protest against gangmastering. And the head of state also intervened on the episode, calling it “foreign to our civilisation”, Sergio Mattarellawho expressed a harsh condemnation of these “illegal and cruel” forms of exploitation which end up affecting the weakest and most defenseless.

5 thousand people were present in Piazza della Libertà, according to the organizers. Trade union representatives, local and national politicians and numerous Indian workers and labourers. Side by side the secretary of the Democratic PartyElly Schleinand the secretary of the Greens and Left Alliance, Nicola Fratoianni. “We hope that a leap of dignity will come from the institutions that will implement inspections, that will cancel laws like the Bossi-Fini, that will give work back its respectability”, declared Fratoianni to Agi, “what happened here shatters the wall of barbarity. This is not an accident but yet another murder of exploitation. Without a step up, this country is adrift.”

Schlein: “The gangmaster is also unfair competition”

“There are no second-class or second-class workers, this means that anyone who cares about democracy, our Constitution must do its part. We in the Democratic Party are here to do it, to say that we need other laws against exploitation and gangmastering and that the entire prevention part has not yet been implemented”, states Schlein, on the sidelines of the event, “we need to make companies responsible, it is not possible that only a few are facing the problem. Gangmastering is also one question of unfair competition towards healthy companies that do not decide to get rid of the skin of the workers”. “In the next few days we will present our proposal to abolish the Bossi-Fini law and rewrite it entirely, because it is a law that has been causing irregularities and blackmail for 20 years. And Satnam Singh was also a victim of that blackmail”, the leader then announced

“Today this demonstration must mark a point of no return. For Satnam and for all those women and men who have lost their lives in this province or have been exploited.” Marco Omizzolo is a sociologist expert in gangmastering, a researcher for Eurispes and Amnesty International, and is among the organizers of the event. “We meet in the streets to reiterate the need to protect those rights that have already been recognized – continued Omizzolo – Strict and not sporadic controls are necessary. It is not possible for this to happen 80 km from Rome”.

Mattarella: “Illegal and cruel exploitation”

The tragedy was mentioned by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, who spoke at the one hundred and sixtieth anniversary of the Italian Red Cross. “This is the character of Italy, widely spread in concrete daily life and is what makes it, in accordance with its history, a country of great civilization”, said the head of state, “against which they clash – serious and foreign – episodes and behaviors like the one recorded three days ago, when a young immigrant worker died, having been refused help and assistance, after yet another tragic accident at work”.

The Head of State therefore harshly condemned as “serious” the “episodes and behaviors such as the one recorded three days ago, when Satman Singh” he said, “died, having been refused help and assistance, after yet another tragic accident at work” . An episode, added Mattarella, which shows “a form of work that manifests itself with inhuman characteristics and which is part of a phenomenon – which surfaces not infrequently – of exploitation of the work of the weakest and most defenseless, with illegal and cruel methods and conditions “. It is a phenomenon, you concluded, “which, with rigor and firmness, must be opposed everywhere, totally eliminated and sanctioned, avoiding giving the erroneous and unacceptable impression that it is tolerated by ignoring it”.

