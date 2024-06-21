Laborer dead in Latina, justice granted for widow. Listen to other Satnam colleagues

She is about to receive the residence permit from Justice Soni, the wife of Satnam Singh, the Indian laborer who died after being abandoned without an arm in front of the house by the owner of the company where an accident at work occurred on Monday afternoon in which he had lost his right arm. According to what we learn, the woman, who is illegal in Italy, was accompanied today to the passport office in Latina by Hardeep Kaur, secretary of the Flai CGIL of Latina and Frosinone.

This morning the mayor of Latina Matilde Celentano visited Soni. The first citizen wanted to represent the closeness of the municipal administration and of the entire citizenry to the girl, offering her all the possible support from the Municipality. “It was a meeting that I will never forget – reported Mayor Celentano -. a young woman shocked by the pain of the serious loss, made even more tragic by the cruelty of the facts, deeply saddened me, just as I believe the whole community felt the need to make this visit to ask Soni in person about what she needed most in this dramatic moment and she expressed the desire to have her mother, who lives in India, next to her. I have taken charge of the request and will move with the competent institutions to allow her to have her family close to her“.

It was carried out yesterday afternoon at the San Camillo hospital in Rome the autopsy on the body of Satnam Singh. The outcome of the examination will be useful to establish whether, if emergency services were called immediately, instead of leaving him in front of his home with his amputated right limb resting in a vegetable box near the garbage, the man he could have been saved. Due to the delay in calling for help, Satnam remained for a long time with his arm amputated and lost a lot of blood. In the meantime, the machinery and the area within the company where the accident occurred was confiscated. accident, while the Carabinieri of the Latina provincial command are currently listening to the other workers to reconstruct the facts exactly. The investigation, coordinated by the Latina prosecutor Giuseppe De Falco and the public prosecutor Marina Marra, aims to clarify some still unclear points. The only suspect is Antonello Lovato, 37 years old, owner of the family farm together with his father.

A day of strike and a demonstration against gangmastering, exploitation and deaths at work in the name of Satnam Singh. This is how the CGIL responds tomorrow to the tragic death at work by calling a strike in the agricultural sector in the province of Latina. The abstention from work is called by the Flai CGIL, while the CGIL of Rome and Lazio, the Flai CGIL of Rome and Lazio, the The Chamber of Labor of Frosinone and Latina and the Flai Cgil of Frosinone and Latina are promoting, in conjunction with the strike, a demonstration at 5pm in Latina in Piazza della Libertà. The secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein has also announced that the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein will participate in the demonstration.