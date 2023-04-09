Dead | Killer Shark cinematographer Bill Butler has died at the age of 101

Bill Butler also shot the movie One Flew Over the Hand, for which he was nominated for an Oscar.

American cameraman Bill Butler has died at the age of 101. The most famous of the films he shot are Killer shark, One flew over Käenpesä and three Rocky sequels.

Butler’s death is reported by the American Society of Cinematographers American Society of Cinematographers.

Butler was an important part of Hollywood’s so-called New Wave in the 1970s, where a new generation of filmmakers emerged.

He worked with several famous directors like by Steven Spielberg, Francis Ford Coppola and by Miloš Forman with.

While filming published in 1975 Killer sharks With Spielberg, Butler developed techniques for filming in water.

He invented an underwater camera box and platform for the film. With these, he was able to film underwater and close to the surface and got a swimmer’s point of view in the film.

Spielberg praised Butler’s work in a statement.

“Bill’s perspective on life was practical, philosophical and very patient, and a great honor Killer shark appearance is due to his steadfast and creative input,” Spielberg said of The New York Times by.