Dead | Keyboardist Pekka Ulmanen, known from the band Se, has died

Musician Pekka Ulmanen has died at the age of 65. Ulmanen’s death is told by his former bandmate from the band Se, Yari (real name Jari Knuutinen) on Facebook.

Ulmanen worked as a keyboard player for the band Se. Playing new wave rock, Se operated between 1976 and 1985. The band members changed over the years.

“After that, Pekka did miscellaneous jobs, mixed, was a Miljoonasate light man, folded books, but the consuming lifestyle took its toll, so the news was not a surprise,” Yari writes in his Facebook post.

“There are traces of Peka in many songs. I put one of the funny memories into a song The girls are smiling: ‘I can’t even see road signs anymore, this head can’t get used to small bruises’.”

