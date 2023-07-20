Dead | Kevin Mitnick, the hacker who broke into Nokia’s network, has died

Mitnick became famous for the many data breaches he made against well-known companies. Among other things, he broke into the data network of Nokia’s Salon factory and eavesdropped on a call from the US security service.

of the 1990s a hacker known for data breaches, who has since stopped unauthorized activities Kevin Mitnich is dead, says, among other things, a US newspaper The New York Times (NY Times).

Mitnick was 59 years old when he died. He died of complications from pancreatic cancer on Sunday.

The death was confirmed to the NY Times by a spokesperson for the KnowBe4 cybersecurity training company he founded.

Mitnick became famous for the many data breaches he made against well-known companies.

In the 1990s, he has been called the world’s “most wanted” computer hacker. He was able to exploit the computer systems of various operators to gain access to telephone and mobile phone networks.

He, among other things broke through Nokia’s Salon factory servers and eavesdropped on the call of the US security service NSA.

In 1995, Mitnick went to prison in the United States. After his release from prison at the turn of the millennium, he began a new career as an information security consultant, author and speaker.

