Monday, February 26, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Dead | Kenneth Mitchell, known for Captain Marvel, has died at the age of 49

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 25, 2024
in World Europe
0
Dead | Kenneth Mitchell, known for Captain Marvel, has died at the age of 49

Mitchell was diagnosed with ALS in 2018.

Marvel and Star Trek actor Kenneth Mitchell is dead. Canadian-born Mitchell was 49 years old when he died. He died on Saturday.

The death was announced on Sunday by his family, who published a statement on, among other things, Mitchell's account message service in X.

Mitchell was diagnosed with ALS in 2018. So far, there is no curative treatment for ALS, which degenerates muscle function.

Mitchell is known, among other things, for his role Captain Marvel -superhero movie, where he played the father of the protagonist Carol Danvers.

In addition, he played several different characters Star Trek: Discovery – series and played a significant role Jerichoin the series.

His family says Mitchell had hoped that any memorials would go to ALS research or to support his own children.


#Dead #Kenneth #Mitchell #Captain #Marvel #died #age

See also  Avocado is good for your cholesterol and butter is bad: dietitian about the facts and fables
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Sports - Formula 1: Red Bull's risky bet for the 2024 season

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result