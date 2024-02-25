Dead | Kenneth Mitchell, known for Captain Marvel, has died at the age of 49

Mitchell was diagnosed with ALS in 2018.

Marvel and Star Trek actor Kenneth Mitchell is dead. Canadian-born Mitchell was 49 years old when he died. He died on Saturday.

The death was announced on Sunday by his family, who published a statement on, among other things, Mitchell's account message service in X.

Mitchell was diagnosed with ALS in 2018. So far, there is no curative treatment for ALS, which degenerates muscle function.

Mitchell is known, among other things, for his role Captain Marvel -superhero movie, where he played the father of the protagonist Carol Danvers.

In addition, he played several different characters Star Trek: Discovery – series and played a significant role Jerichoin the series.

His family says Mitchell had hoped that any memorials would go to ALS research or to support his own children.