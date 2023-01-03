Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Dead | Ken Block, from his trick videos, has died in a sledding accident

January 3, 2023
Ken Block was crushed under his snowmobile while climbing a steep slope in the mountains.

American rally driver Ken Block has died at the age of 55. Block died in a snowmobile accident.

According to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office in Utah, Block was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when the snowmobile suddenly flipped upside down and fell on top of him.

“Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. We will miss him very much,” Block’s stable Hoonigan said in a press release.

According to the authorities, Block died from his injuries at the scene of the accident.

“Block was driving with the group, but was alone at the time of the accident. It is heartbreaking to hear of Kenneth’s loss, and our hearts go out to his family and friends,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement.

Ken Block was a well-known rally driver and extreme athlete.

He drove 24 World Cup rallies in his career, of which he collected 18 points. He also drove numerous other rally series and, among other things, three seasons of the World Rallycross Series.

In addition, he competed in, among other things, snowboarding, skateboarding and motocross.

Block became known to the general public for his car videos combining stunts, drifting and tricks, which have garnered hundreds of millions of views.

