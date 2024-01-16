Dead | Kay Bernstein, 43, died suddenly

The chairman of Hertha Berlin died unexpectedly.

Germany's football people are shocked by the news of the chairman of Hertha Berlin by Kay Bernstein of sudden death.

The club announced his passing with emotion.

“Today, Tuesday, Hertha BSC received the terrible news that chairman Kay Bernstein died unexpectedly at the age of 43. The whole club, its board of trustees and employees are amazed and dismayed,” on Hertha's X account was written.

Bild-according to the magazine, Bernstein had traveled to the club's training camp in Alicante, Spain on Thursday of last week and returned home on Sunday.

On Monday evening, Bernstein had gone to sleep at home around 11 p.m. On Tuesday morning, his wife couldn't wake up her husband anymore and called the emergency number. However, Bernstein's life could not be saved.

His cause of death is suspected to be a heart attack.

Bernstein's described as having been a very popular chairman. According to the Reuters news agency, he is a former ultra supporter of the club who was unexpectedly elected chairman in 2022.

At the time, Bernstein's selection was described as a victory for supporters against the commercialization of football.

Hertha Berlin was relegated from the German Bundesliga at the end of last season. At the moment, Hertha is in 7th place in the second Bundesliga.