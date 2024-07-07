Dead | Kari Purssila, a radio journalist who was one of the founders of Ruisrock, has died

Dead|Purssila had a long career in radio.

Radio reporter Kari Purssila has died at the age of 75, let’s tell In the obituary published in Turku Sanomat on Friday. Purssila died of illness on June 16.

Kari Purssila had a long career in radio producing and hosting music programs. In the 1980s he was employed by Yle Turku, and in the following decade by Turku rock channel Radio Sata.

Purssila also taught radio broadcasting. In Turku Sanomat’s obituary, his contribution is considered central “in the development of the entire Finnish radio media in the 1990s.”

To Turku The most lasting legacy of Purssila, who moved in 1967, is still the founding of Ruisrock together Olli Pellikan, Antero Laihon and with other musicians from Turku.

Ruisrock was organized for the first time in the summer of 1970. Purssila told To Ilta-Sanom that he came up with the name of the event when Ruissalo was accepted as a concert venue.

The visitor target for the first festival was about 5,000, but as many as 38,000 people arrived. Mightily in the interview Purssila described the early festival atmosphere as mixed.

“The audience was so large that the resources were completely insufficient. Everything spread, it was chaotic.”

Purssila and the other founding members left Ruisrock after two years.

Today, Ruisrock gathers more than 105,000 visitors each year.