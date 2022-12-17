Dead | Kaleva: The great wrestler Eero Tapio has died

Eero Tapio was chosen Sportsman of the Year in 1967.

Wrestler size Eero Tapio is dead, says Kaleva. He was 81 years old when he died on Saturday.

Tapio was one of the Finnish sports greats of the late 1960s. When Tapio 1967 won the Greco-Roman wrestling under 70 kg world championship in Bucharest, Romania, he was chosen as Sportsman of the Year at the end of the year.

In 1967, Eero Tapio came second in the Most Popular Finn poll Urho Kekkonen after.

In 1969, Tapio won the European championship in the category under 74 kg. In the same year, he took the World Championship silver in the series.

In addition, Tapio won World Championship bronze in 1965 and 1966. He won European Championship silver in 1967. Tapio, who won four of the Finnish championships in Tokyo in 1964, won four.

Born in Muhos, Tapio, who represented Haukiputaa Heitto, was chosen TUL’s best athlete four times.