Saturday, December 17, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Dead | Kaleva: The great wrestler Eero Tapio has died

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 17, 2022
in World Europe
0

Eero Tapio was chosen Sportsman of the Year in 1967.

Wrestler size Eero Tapio is dead, says Kaleva. He was 81 years old when he died on Saturday.

Tapio was one of the Finnish sports greats of the late 1960s. When Tapio 1967 won the Greco-Roman wrestling under 70 kg world championship in Bucharest, Romania, he was chosen as Sportsman of the Year at the end of the year.

In 1967, Eero Tapio came second in the Most Popular Finn poll Urho Kekkonen after.

In 1969, Tapio won the European championship in the category under 74 kg. In the same year, he took the World Championship silver in the series.

In addition, Tapio won World Championship bronze in 1965 and 1966. He won European Championship silver in 1967. Tapio, who won four of the Finnish championships in Tokyo in 1964, won four.

Born in Muhos, Tapio, who represented Haukiputaa Heitto, was chosen TUL’s best athlete four times.

See also  Trek from the Randstad is increasing: Drenthe and Groningen also see westerners coming

#Dead #Kaleva #great #wrestler #Eero #Tapio #died

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The only player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result