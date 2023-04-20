Dead | K-pop star Moonbin has died at the age of 25

Moonbin was known from the boy band Astro.

SOUTH Korean pop star Moonbin has died at the age of 25, his label Fantagio says on Twitter.

Moonbin was known for a k-pop boy band called Astro. He also performed in the Moonbin&Sanha duo formed from the group.

“19. April, Astro’s member Moonbin left us unexpectedly and became a star in the sky,” says the music media in a statement published on the label’s Twitter NME’s by.

According to Korean websites, the singer’s manager found her dead in her home.

“We ask that speculation be avoided so that the family, faced with great grief, can honor his memory,” the release continues.