Dead | Jussi Huttunen, the former director general of the National Institute of Public Health, has died

Jussi Huttunen, the former director general of the National Institute of Public Health, died last weekend at the age of 81.

Institute of Public Health former director general, professor Jussi Huttunen is dead. The Department of Health and Welfare (THL) confirmed the death For the medical journal earlier this week.

Huttunen died on Saturday last week at the age of 81. A mourning flag was raised in his memory at THL’s office in Helsinki on Monday.

Huttunen served as director general of the National Institute of Public Health in 1978–2003.

Huttunen was born in Helsinki in 1941. He graduated with a licentiate in medicine in 1966 and then completed his doctorate in medicine at the University of Helsinki.

Huttunen was originally an internist, said HS already in 1997. He did research in, among other things, heart diseases and cancer.

He was also the editor-in-chief of the medical association Duodecim’s magazine from 2003 to 2006 and the chairman of the board of the Finnish Association of Internists, the UKK Institute, the Diabetes Foundation, the Cancer Research Foundation, the Finnish Heart Association, the Heart Foundation and Alko.

Huttunen handled numerous national and international assessment and settlement duties and received several national and international awards.

Huttunen was elected a member of the Finnish Academy of Sciences in 1987. In 2000, he was awarded the title of honorary doctor of medicine at the University of Kuopio.