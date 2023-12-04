Dead | Julia Roberts comments for the first time on Matthew Perry’s death

Julia Roberts and Matthew Perry briefly dated in the 90s.

American actor Julia Roberts has commented on what is known from the Frendit series Matthew Perry death, says CNN. Perry died at the end of October at only 54 years old.

“The sudden death of such a young person is heartbreaking,” Roberts commented in an interview with the Entertainment Tonight program, according to CNN

“I think it helps us all appreciate what we have and carry on in a positive way as best we can,” he continued.

Roberts and Perry briefly dated in 1995–1996. Perry was best known for playing Chandler Bing in the 1990s hit series Friends. Roberts guest starred in the series’ second season.

Perry sidelined her relationship with the actor in her autobiography, published last year Friends, loves and a big horrible thing.

“Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me. I was always sure she was going to leave me,” Perry said in the book.

In the end, Perry herself decided to end the relationship.

According to Roberts, he has only positive things to say about his time in the Frendit series. Roberts played a former classmate of Perry’s character, Chandler Bing.

Perry died at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 28. He was found dead in the hot tub. Perry was buried in early November at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, located in the Hollywood Hills near Hollywood.

According to media reports, in addition to his family members, Perry’s funeral was attended by at least the other main actors of the Frendit series, i.e. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.

“We are extremely devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than co-workers. We were family,” the cast of Friends said in a joint statement released after Perry’s death.

Perry spoke openly about his decades-long struggle with drug addiction in public and in his autobiography published last year.