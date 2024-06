Dead|Palmu was 79 years old when he died.

Painter Juhani Palmu is dead, tells MTV News. Palmu was 79 years old when he died.

Known for his country-themed works, Juhani Palmu (1944–2024) was for a long time one of the most financially successful Finnish visual artists.

Palmu was in palliative care at the end of his life due to an advanced illness.

The news is updated.