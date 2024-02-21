Dead | Journalist and ay director Antero Laine has died at the age of 88

Antero Laine led the predecessor of the Union of Journalists, the Union of Journalists, between 1974 and 1992.

Supplier and trade union leader Antero Laine has died at the age of 88. His son tells STT about the matter Janne Laine.

Laine died at home on Wednesday. According to his son, Antero Laine had been ill for several years.

Laine was the chairman of the Association of Finnish Journalists in 1974–1992. The name of the Union of Finnish Journalists was changed to Suomen Journalistiliito (SJL) at the 1992 union meeting.

Son Janne Laine describes his father's presidency as a significant phase. Two press strikes were organized in Finland in the 1980s, one of which interrupted Yleisradio's broadcasts for three weeks.

“Back then, he was quite prominent,” Janne Laine recalls.

In addition to the professional association, Laine worked, among other things, as editor-in-chief of Hymy magazine and in the Ajankohtainen kakkonen television program.