John Romita Sr., artist for Marvel since 1963, he passed away from the affections of his loved ones at the age of 93. This was communicated by his son, John Romita Jr., through an Instagram post.

The post reads:

“I say this with my heart in my throat, my father, John Romita, passed away peacefully in his sleep this Monday morning. He was a legend in the art world and it would be an honor for me to follow in his footsteps. Please show your thoughts and condolences here out of respect for my family. He was the best man I ever met.”

John Romita Sr. was the second historical designer of Spider-Man: we owe him the current appearance of Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Mary Jane Watson.

He also had the merit of having been the first artist to introduce African-American characters in a Spider-Man comic: Joe Robertson and Prowler appear with him.

The designer was also among the authors of the very violent Punisher and, coupled with the work done on Spider-Man, that paid off a spot in the Will Eisner Comic Book Hall of Fame.

His experience was also an inspiration for his sonJohn Romita Jr., who is currently working on the Suicide Squad comic, but he also reprized his father’s protégé, Spider-Man, on multiple occasions.