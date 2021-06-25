Dead John McAfee was a security “Dr. Gonzo” who intimidated reporters by playing Russian roulette and believed the drug cartel would eat cream cheese in his yard

John McAfee, the founder of the world’s first security company, died on Wednesday in a Spanish prison. His life could hold 83 million euros, weapons, drug stuff and a dinosaur skull.

24.6. 15:26 | Updated 11:50

Hunter S. Thompson was a bizarre journalist whose newspaper article is based on a foggy film Fear and disgust in Las Vegas. In the story, Thompson recklessly mixes with his friend Dr. Gonzo, uses a drug regimen drug, and does his job below the bar.

With his mixed article published in the early 1970s, Thompson came up with a new kind of reportage journalism called gonzo journalism.

Founded the world’s first security company John McAfee was Dr. Gonzo in the field of information security.

A comparison to journalism is a must-have – so much of McAfte’s life resembled a cult classic that has become a cult classic.

John McAfee was found dead in a Spanish cell on Wednesday. He was 75 years old at the time of his death.

John McAfee was born in 1945 in Britain at the Cinderford military base where his American father worked. McAfee’s mother was British.

He said he considered himself as much British as an American. The violent alcoholic father committed suicide when John was 15 years old. It left its mark.

Growing up in Virginia, USA, McAfee was talented. He earned a college degree in mathematics and graduated in hippie times in 1967. His dissertation studies were interrupted when it emerged that McAfee had a relationship with the student he was mentoring. The student became McAfee’s first wife.

His career went through space management NASA, consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton and arms company Lockheed to start his own company in 1987.

While working Lockheed, as the developer of a secret voice recognition program, sent an ancient computer virus called Brain to McAfee.

“No one had seen anything like this before. It fascinated me, ”McAfee said To the BBC in 2013.

This gave birth to the world’s first security company, McAfee Associates.

McAfee was listed on the stock exchange in 1992, but by 1994, founder John McAfee was already bored. He sold his stake in the company for about $ 83 million. Sounds like a lot, but McAfee’s business grew and flourished so that when technology giant Intel bought the company in 2010, the purchase price was just over $ 7 billion.

“I am forever grateful that Intel frees me from this connection to the world’s poorest software,” McAfee commented on the deal According to the BBC.

The years 1995 and between his death, John McAfee founded several new businesses whose names few people remember anymore. Once upon a time, McAfee was always McAfee.

“I’ve been involved in 200 lawsuits just because my name is John McAfee,” he said To the ABC channel in 2017.

The controversial relationship with the self-titled software became apparent to the general public at the latest when McAfee released a video on Youtube in 2013. The security pioneer who sucks bath salt with a spiral nose is surrounded by underdressed women, and no one can figure out how to get rid of McAfee security software. The fun video, which has been staged, of course, ends with John McAfee shooting a laptop with a handgun and leaving the picture with a woman carrying another gun.

John McAfee had already experimented with the life of the outlaw at the time and eagerly cultivated clichés attached to himself.

By 2009, the rich technology pioneer had built nine houses and farms in the United States and filled them with sites of interest. ABC News According to the channel, the collections included airplanes, antique cars, art and, for example, the skull of a dinosaur.

About meditation and an eccentric interested in indigenous peoples sold everything and moved to Belize in Central America. There, his latest venture sought to develop a plant-based antibiotic.

Although Belize police suspected that methamphetamine was being made in the laboratory, they did not find drugs in the raid.

In Belize, John McAfee met with the staff at a local girls ’bar and accommodated several of them. Wired magazine’s long personal story describes how a 16-year-old teenage girl was killed by McAfee, after which McAfee acquired her own apartment in a neighboring village. When a neighboring village turned out to be a drug center, McAfee built a prison there.

No one can know how much of the story is true. There was a quarrel with the neighbor as well, as the neighbor was annoyed by McAfee’s dogs.

Later McAfee’s neighbor was found shot in the head. McAfee consistently denied all involvement in the neighbor’s death, but the alley run had already begun. The man escaped questions from Belize police to Guatemala. Trapped there, he pretended to have a heart attack.

Guatemala deported McAfee to his native United States.

When Wired interviewed McAfee in 2012, he intimidated the reporter by playing Russian roulette in front of him. This means placing a single cartridge in the revolver’s housing, rotating the weapon’s housing, and testing whether the charge hits the target while pointing the gun at its own head.

John McAfee’s paranoia began to creep out.

Two months after the talk show, a Wired reporter received a nightly call in which McAfee alleged he was besieged by the Belize Police Gang Crime Unit. Sometimes the cops were in the bush, sometimes they got out of the sea, and never said anything.

Three years later, after moving back to the United States, McAfee said Men’s Journal that his farm in Tennessee was persecuted by a Mexican drug cartel. The people of the cartel were reportedly recognized by the fact that they ate plain cream cheese and threw cheese packs into the ground.

Several publications speculated about what intoxicants McAfee actually used. NY Mag ended up on one conversion drug, Wired said McAfee himself wrote about another conversion drug online. McAfee himself claimed his online writing as a joke, as did several others to do things.

John McAfee showed off his tattoo while shopping in Miami, Florida after he was deported from Guatemala.

In recent years, McAfee has become enthusiastic about cryptocurrencies. In March, the U.S. Department of Justice filed charges against him and his bodyguard for money laundering, as it said McAfee’s two cryptocurrency projects had sought to “pump” currencies, that is, to artificially raise them.

Then McAfee was already imprisoned in Spain. He was caught in October 2020 while he was boarding a flight to Turkey. Rumors of tax evasion spread: the prosecutor said McAfee had not disclosed his income from, among other things, cryptocurrency marketing, consulting and voice commissions.

He was alleged to have concealed his property in real estate, a vehicle, a yacht, and bank accounts and cryptocurrencies acquired on behalf of others.

McAfee himself had believed for years that the federal police FBI was on his heels. Admittedly, the reasons ranged from “knowing too much” to the corrupt government in Belize.

Imprisonment fit McAfee, accustomed to rowdy freedom, apparently badly. During the eight months of imprisonment, gloomy and depressed tones appeared on the man’s social media updates.

Property had dwindled, someone inmate asked for suggestions for committing suicide, one received a fourteen-year sentence and McAfee didn’t always believe his million Twitter followers were reading his tweets.

The life of the security gonzo king ended Wednesday at the Center Penitenciari Brians 2 prison near Barcelona after a Spanish court decided to extradite him to the United States.

McAfeen the death is provisionally considered suicide, according to the Spanish authorities.

McAfee’s father shot himself when he was a teenager. Dad’s bitter memory traveled with McAfee, at least as far back as 2012.

“Every day I wake up with him,” McAfee told Wired magazine at the time.

“In every relationship I have, he’s by my side. At every point where there is a lack of trust, he is the mediator of that distrust. ”

John McAfee, on the other hand, was famous for his flashy sense of humor, and he enjoyed the attention he received. So the internet now remembers McAfee writing on Twitter in 2019 that if something happens to him and the authorities report suicide, it would be certain he was murdered.

Correction 25.6. 11:50 a.m .: The article incorrectly stated that at the end of the McAfee Uninstall McAfee video, An ode to joy. At the end, Mozart plays Eine Kleine Nachtmusik I Allegro.