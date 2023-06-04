Dead | Jim Hines, who was the first to break the magical barrier at 100 meters, has died

Jim Hines won Olympic gold in Mexico City in 1968 and then moved to American football.

Ten seconds has long been the world’s most sought-after track and field goal. On the way to the front straight, it was measured who is the fastest person in the world, and the ten-second mark was considered magical.

For the first time, rajapyik also undercut the USA Jim Hines in 1968. He timed his country’s Olympic qualification with a hand time of 9.9. The Sacramento race in question is known as the “night of speed” because, in addition to Hines, also Ronnie Ray Smith and Charlie Greene got a time of 9.9.

A specialist magazine for English athletics of Athletic Weekly according to Hines has died at the age of 76. Hines was born on September 10, 1946.

At the Mexico City Olympic Games held in October 1968, the 100-meter times were officially recorded with electronic equipment for the first time. Hines was the fastest again and the electric time was 9.95. This is how he became the first under ten seconds also with electronic timing.

Hines 9.95 lasted as a record for almost 15 years, since only in 1983 Calvin Smith could thank louder. Hines had made his result in the high air, and Smith also needed mountain conditions, whose 9.93 was born in the thin air of Colorado Springs.

Hines also won another Olympic gold in Mexico City. He ran in the USA relay team and thanked the anchor section, according to his own words, in a time of 8.4.

Hines was hard to express his views on sports and other things. After the heats of 100 meters, Hines left the competition village and spent the night in a hotel with his wife and a bottle of champagne.

“I was warned not to leave, but in reality the next day I was more refreshed than my teammates who were tossing and turning in their beds at the race village,” Hines said in the Los Angeles Times in 1991.

Mexico City after the Olympics, Hines switched to American football and signed with the Miami Dolphins. The sprinter’s speed didn’t help when his soccer skills were modest. Hines’ games in Yankee football were few and far between.

After his sports career, Hines worked as a youth counselor in Houston and for a while on an oil rig. She later worked as a social worker in Oakland.