Dead | Jennifer Aniston talks about Matthew Perry's last moments

Matthew Perry died at the end of October at only 54 years old.

American the actor Jennifer Aniston's along with a fellow actor Matthew Perry was in good health before his death. Aniston commented on Perry's last moments of Variety magazine in a recent interview. This is the first interview Aniston has given since Perry's death. Perry died at the end of October at only 54 years old.

“He was happy. He was healthy. He had stopped smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy – I don't know anything else,” commented Aniston, moved, according to the magazine.

According to Aniston, the two were still in contact on the day of Perry's death.

“I was literally texting him that morning, funny Matty. He wasn't in pain. He wasn't struggling. He was happy,” Aniston continues.

Perry became famous for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit movie Friendsin the series, which premiered in 1994–2004. Aniston played the character of Rachel Green in the same series.

“Hopefully she knows she was loved in a way she never thought possible.”

Perry died at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 28. He was found dead in the hot tub. Perry was buried in early November at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, located in the Hollywood Hills near Hollywood.

According to media reports, in addition to his family members, Perry's funeral was attended by at least the other main actors of the Frendit series, namely Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.

According to media reports, the main actors of the Frendit series, namely David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc, attended Perry's funeral in November.

“We are extremely devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than co-workers. We were family,” the cast of Friends said in a joint statement released after Perry's death.

Perry spoke openly about his decades-long struggle with drug addiction in public and in his autobiography published last year.