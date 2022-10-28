Friday, October 28, 2022
Dead | Janne Heiskanen, the original drummer of The Rasmus, has died

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 28, 2022
in World Europe
Janne Heiskanen played on the band’s first three albums.

The Rasmus -the band’s original drummer Janne Heiskanen is dead. The band talks about it on Instagram. Heiskanen was 43 years old.

Janne Heiskanen was initially part of a band that operated only under the name Rasmus between 1996 and 1999. He played on albums Peep (1996), Playboys (1997) and Hell of a Tester (1998). After Heiskanen left the band, he became the drummer Aki Hakalawhich is still involved.

In its update The Rasmus says that it received information about Heiskanen’s death the night before Friday. The update does not mention his cause of death.

The band describes Heiskas as a player as “the backbone of groovy and stable beats” and reminds that the title track of the band’s first album Peep is Heiskanen’s composition.

After Rasmus, Heiskanen played in the band Lovestone, which toured in the early 2000s, but did not record.

