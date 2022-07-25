As announced on the Twitter page of Redice, the designer of the webtoon of Leveling only – Jang Seong-rak – died on the day of July 23, 2022. We speak specifically of the adaptation of the well-known manhwa, with the artist in question known to many as DUBUwho only left us two days due to a sudden cerebral hemorrhage, which took his life like a bolt from the blue.
A news that is difficult to digest for all lovers of the work in question, which has lost a drawing icon that has had the opportunity to impress fans with their works. Jang Seong-rak, aka DUBU, will certainly be remembered thanks to the talent he has transmitted in his drawings.
부고 를 알립니다. pic.twitter.com/QMKU1fnlj2
– REDICE + (레드 아이스) (@REDICE_STUDIO) July 25, 2022
#Dead #Jang #DUBU #Seongrak #goodbye #designer #Solo #Leveling #webtoon
Leave a Reply