Dead | James McCaffrey, known for Max Payne and Alan Wake, has died

18.12. 21:36

American actor James McCaffrey has died at the age of 65, say, for example, the US entertainment magazines TMZ and Variety. He was known for, among other things, video game series Max Payne and Alan Wake as a voice actor.

According to TMZ, McCaffrey, who was suffering from cancer, died on Sunday.

His video game roles in addition, McCaffrey managed to work in both television and film roles over several decades. He acted, among other things, in the American one Rescue Me in the series.

Developed by Finnish Remedy Max Payne -games he voiced the title role. Remedy Alan Wake -games, including the recently published and in the award-winning In Alan Wake II, McCaffrey voiced the role of Alex Casey.

McCaffrey was married with one daughter.