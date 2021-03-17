Dead James Levine, a longtime conductor at the Metropolitan Opera, is dead

Characterized as a legend in the opera world, the artist, who served as chief conductor of a renowned opera for decades, suffered from health problems.

17.3. 19:08

The United States Longtime chief conductor of the New York Metropolitan Opera James Levine has died, his doctor told a newspaper on Wednesday To The New York Times. Levine was 77 years old at the time of his death.

Levine was one of the most influential and admired conductors in the world, The New York Times reports. The news agency AFP characterizes him as a legend in the opera world.

Levine died in California on March 9, according to The New York Times. The cause of death was not reported. He died of a “natural death,” his doctor said Len Horowitz To AFP.

Metropolitan Opera terminated by his renowned conductor in March 2018. According to his employer, Levine had sexually harassed and exploited young musicians. Levine was shelved due to suspicions as early as December 2017. Most of the suspicions were related to events decades ago and Levinen’s activities as a visiting director.

Levine denied all allegations and filed a defamation lawsuit against the Metropolitan Opera, said The New York Times in March 2018.

Levine led the Metropolitan for the first time as early as 1971, he says news agency AP. He became the conductor of the orchestra in 1976, says AFP. During his career, he also served as musical director of the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra from 1999 to 2004, collaborating with the Berlin and Vienna Philharmonic Orchestras and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, according to The New York Times.

Levine also gained fame among the general public when he conducted concerts of the so-called three tenors, who became famous in the 1990s, featuring tenors Pacido Domingo, José Carreras and Luciano Pavarotti.

Levine suffered from health problems in the latter part of his career. He retired from the position of chief conductor as early as 2016, but continued as a full-service musical director and director of the Young Artists program even after that, AFP says.

In his last job at Metropolitan, Levine led Giuseppe Verdin Requiemin. After his resignation, he never again conducted an orchestra, says the AP.