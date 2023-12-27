According to Erkki Liikanen, Finland's first EU commissioner, the great legacy of Jacques Delors is the monetary union, the independence of the European Central Bank and the incorporation of a united Germany into the structures of the EU.

Finland the first Commissioner in the Commission of the European Union, Erkki Liikanenfondly remembers the French former President of the EU Commission, who died on Wednesday at the age of 98 Jacques Delorsia.

“He was one of the biggest Europeans,” says Liikanen in a phone interview.

Liikanen checked his memoirs Brussels diaries 1990–1994, that it had 85 references to Delors, more than any other person. This underlines how important a figure Delors was for the EU during the years of decisive change.

According to Liikanen, Delors played a very central role in creating the European internal market and economic and monetary policy. According to him, Delors had a great ability to make Germany and France work together and at the same time appear independent between the two EU powers.

“He had big visions, but he was also meticulous in the details,” characterizes Liikanen.

Delors chaired the commission from 1985 to 1995. Liikanen had time to sit on the Delors Commission for about a month before the successor by Jacques Santer led by the commission was approved for its tasks.

During Delors' time, the EU expanded with five new member countries, first Spain and Portugal in 1986. At the beginning of 1995, Finland, Sweden and Austria joined the Union.

Liikanen got to know Delors well when he was Finland's representative in the EU before Finland's membership began. According to Liikanen, Delors showed great interest in the Nordic social democratic social model. Along with familiarity, surprising hobbies also emerged.

Delors was an avid jazz lover and Liikanen took him to see the Pori Jazz Festival, and Delors also attended a jazz brunch hosted by Liikanen in Brussels. This shared hobby started when Liikanen had commented on the obituary written by Delors about the American jazz trumpeter who died in 1993 From Dizzy Gillespie.

“He said he had been writing that all night and you are the first to read it,” Liikanen says with a laugh.

According to Liikanen, Delors was also interested in movies and football, for example. Delors had once praised Liikan for what a Finnish player he was Jari Litmanen “sees the whole field while playing” and how such players are rare.

“Even though he was French, he was extremely interested in all countries,” says Liikanen, who served as commissioner for ten years handling various portfolios.

President Mauno Koivisto met Jacques Delors, President of the EC Commission of the European Community, in Brussels in October 1992. The EC became the EU in 1993.

Too much thinks that among the Finnish politicians Delors got along the most closely with the president Mauno Koiviston with. Koivisto had spoken to Delors in a pleasant way about Finland's future EU membership, besides which they were contemporaries. Koivisto, who died in 2017, was born in 1923 and Delors in 1925.

According to Liikanen, who served as the CEO of the Bank of Finland from 2004 to 2018, Delors' great legacy will be the birth of the economic and monetary union, guaranteeing the independence of the European Central Bank and how he helped the United Germany to join the structures of the EU.

“He was a wonderful and rare person and you can say that he also understood and respected Finland.”

Too much can't think of much bad to say about Delors, but remembers that Delors was sometimes criticized for having mood swings and a tendency toward pessimism.

“Yes, when such big reforms are pushed through, such as the economic and monetary union, it does require an awful lot of unyieldingness and you have to put everything into play. And then when something went wrong, he also made it clear to everyone,” says Liikanen.

Liikasen has also remembered Delors' three pillars, which he considered important in politics. Liikanen lists them from memory.

“A competition that encourages. Cooperation that strengthens. Solidarity that holds together. He always repeated these things and I agree by the way.”