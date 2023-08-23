Dead | Italian singer Salvatore Cutugno, 80, has died

Cutugno’s most famous song is L’Italiano, which in Finnish has entertained Finns under the name Olen suomalainen.

Italian singer and songwriter Salvatore “Toto” Cutugno is dead, says Corriere della Sera -magazine. He was 80 years old when he died.

Cutugnon died on Tuesday in Milan. He died of a long illness.

In Italy, his most famous song was composed for Italians L’Italianowhich, translated into Finnish, has entertained Finns with the name I’m Finnish.

During his career, Cutugno won both the San Remo Music Festival (1992) and the Eurovision Song Contest (1990).