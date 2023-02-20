Dead | Italian publication: Racing legend Greg Foster has died – he was Arto Bryggare’s rival

Monday, February 20, 2023
February 20, 2023
Foster was 64 years old when he died.

Men’s Greg Foster, the three-time world champion in the 110-meter hurdles, has died, reports an Italian publication Gazette. He died early on Monday Finnish time at the age of 64.

Foster, from the United States, won the World Championship gold in high-speed fences in Helsinki in 1983, in Rome in 1987 and in Tokyo in 1991. In addition, he was his compatriot in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic finals by Roger Kingdom after another.

Hurdlers Arto Bryggare (right) and Foster (left) on the podium after the finals of the 110-meter hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Helsinki on August 13, 1983. Picture: JUHA JORMANAINEN / MAGAZINE PHOTO

In Helsinki in 1983, he won silver at the World Championships and a year later in Los Angeles, he won Olympic bronze Arto Bryggare was a fierce competitor of Foster, who underwent a heart transplant three years ago.

