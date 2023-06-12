Dead | Italian newspapers: Silvio Berlusconi is dead

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has died.

Italian former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has died at the age of 86. The matter is told by, among others, an Italian Corriere Della Sera.

According to the newspaper, Berlusconi died on Monday at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan. Earlier this spring, he had been hospitalized due to pneumonia and leukemia, and according to the newspaper, he had to be hospitalized again on Friday of last week.

Berlusconi founded the center-right Forza Italia party and was Prime Minister of Italy in 1994–1995, 2001–2006 and 2008–2011. In 2019, he was elected to the European Parliament, where he was, among other things, a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

