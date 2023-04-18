Dead Island 2 was greeted with votes positive but not that much from international press: apparently the expected return of the zombie-based action series did not excite the bulk of the various newspapers, although there are some more positive evaluations.

GamersRD – 8.6

God is a Geek – 8.5

Xbox Era – 8.5

COGconnected – 8.4

Player 2 – 8.3

Carole Quintaine – 8

But Why Tho? – 8

ZTGD-8

Games Dub – 8

PlaySense – 8

Screen Rants – 8

Twinfinite – 8

VGC-8

Dexerto – 8

GameGrin – 8

VG247 – 8

Checkpoint Gaming – 7.5

Cultured Vultures – 7.5

Wccftech – 7.5

Multiplayer.it – ​​7

GameSkinny – 7

GameSpot – 7

Pure Xbox – 7

CD-Action – 7

Game pressure – 7

GameWatcher – 7

Push Square – 7

The Loadout – 7

Video Gamer – 7

Well Played – 7

Digital Trends – 6

Shacknews – 6

GAMINGbible – 6

Hey Poor Player – 6

Noisy Pixels – 6

We Got This Covered – 6

PC Gamer – 5.5

GLHF on Sports Illustrated – 5

Stevivor – 5

GGGrecon – 5

In fact, even our review of Dead Island 2 assigns the Dambuster Studios title a 7/10, citing the general repetitiveness of experience and a combat system that we would have liked to be deeper and more multifaceted.

Among the strengths, however, there are the creation of the zombies, with FLESH technology as the master, and a great attention paid to the narrative sector, to the characters and inevitably to the blood, which certainly could not be missing in such a game.

If in any case these considerations have not scratched your hype towards Dead Island 2, the appointment is set for April 21st on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.