The version pc Of Dead Island 2 has been subjected to the traditional Digital Foundry video analysis: the English magazine judged the port to be very well done and optimized, free from the problems that are increasingly encountered on the Windows platform in recent times.

In fact, there had already been talk of convincing optimization on consoles for Dead Island 2, and discovering that even on PC Dambuster Studios’ zombie-based action survival performs well, net only of a graphic definition that is not always very clear, cannot that please us.

Of course, to run the game at its best you need a high-end configuration, in the case of Digital Foundry a PC equipped with an Intel Core i7 13700K and an NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti video card, but going down to 1440p resolution is possible still get the 60 fps.

Compared to the PS5 version, the optimized settings see the use of the high preset for shadows and effects, while all other settings can be set to ultra. At that point, as mentioned, only the resolution changes with the upscaling guaranteed by the FSR 2.0 to provide further thrust.

Have you read our review of Dead Island 2?