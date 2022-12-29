Dead Island 2 will feature six player-controllable characters, but initially we only saw one: Jacob. Now, finally, we have the opportunity to discover two more: Dani and Ryan. The information comes from Game Informer.

Dani she grew up in Ireland in a very traditional family. Always distinguished and feeling out of place, she started hanging out with punk bands in her hometown and found more solace in these non-traditional environments. As soon as she could, she moved west and, disliking the cold, she ended up in California where she discovered a passion for roller derby. She is used to being honest and forthright, telling people exactly what she thinks and not being controlled by anyone.

She too, like all the other characters, starts with two skills, which can be modified and adapted as you progress through the game. Hers are Thunderstruck, which causes “heavy attacks to release a powerful explosion upon impact”, and Bloodlust, which causes “Dani [recuperi] health after a rapid succession of attacks”.

Ryan from Dead Island 2

Ryan, on the other hand, is a much more relaxed personality. Described as a normal person at most, he was unsure of what to do with his life after high school. Going from job to job, people told him he was good looking enough to be a stripper, which he did, not out of necessity, but out of sheer curiosity. It ended up being a success, so Ryan puts on a fireman’s uniform when he starts the game. He’s sarcastic and somewhat cynical, but he’s a good guy with a noble mission: he’s got to save his little brother from the hell of Los Angeles.

Ryan is tough as a tank. Her skills are the Retaliation: “Ryan gains a moderate strength boost when using block or dodge to avoid an attack” and Seesaw: “Ryan recovers health whenever he knocks down a zombie.”

The authors of Dead Island 2 they explained why it’s set in Los Angeles, which isn’t an island.