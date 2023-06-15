Development studio Dambuster Studios and publisher Deep Silver have unveiled plans for the future of Dead Island 2of which well belong two expansions major, called Haus and SOLA Festival, as well as gods character packs add-ons and various types of content.

The prize campaign continues Twitch, designed to celebrate the news. So, watching select streamers play Dead Island 2 on the platform will earn you in-game items. Incidentally, watching a streamer for 20 minutes should get you an exclusive weapon. The campaign will continue until July 9, 2023.

Dead Island 2 expansions

Dead Island 2 has received a very positive reception from gamers, far exceeding the publisher’s sales expectations, after the series seems destined to be abandoned. The two expansions are therefore a must, to continue to monetize the success achieved.

The first is hausscheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023, in which it will be about a billionaire who faces the zombie apocalypse.

The second is ONLY Festivalscheduled for the second quarter of 2024, which seems to focus on the festival that gives the title to the expansion.

Haus and SOLA Festival will be purchasable independently or as part of the expansion pass and will be released on all platforms on which Dead Island 2 is available: PC, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PS4 and PS5.