Through the official site, the authors of Dead Island 2 have revealed the requirements of the PC version of the game. Let’s see in an orderly way the specifications for the Minimum, Recommending, High and Ultra requirements. Let’s start with those minimalaiming for 1080p and 30 FPS:
- OS: Windows 10
- CPU: AMD FX-9590 | Intel Core i7-7700HQ
- RAM: 10GB
- GPU: AMD Radeon RX 480 | GeForce GTX 1060
- Storage space: 70GB
Now let’s look at the requirements Recommended of Dead Island 2, i.e. for 1080p and 60 FPS:
- OS: Windows 10
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X | Intel Core i9-990K
- RAM: 16GB
- GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT | GeForce RTX 2070 Super
- Storage space: 70GB
As for the requirements high i.e. for 1440p and 60 FPS, the following are recommended:
- OS: Windows 10
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X | Intel Core i5-12600KF
- RAM: 16GB
- GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT ! GeForce RTX 3070
- Storage space: 70GB
Finally, here are the requirements for the 4 and 60 FPS of the category Ultra of Dead Island 2:
- OS: Windows 10
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X | Intel Core I7-13700K
- RAM: 16GB
- GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT | GeForce RTX 3090
- Storage space: 70GB
Dambuster Studios also confirms that on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Dead Island 2 will hit 60 FPS per second, while on Xbox One and PS4 it will stop at 30 FPS. However, the resolution is not mentioned. It is also confirmed that there will be no cross-play, but there will be the possibility of playing between different generations of consoles, i.e. PS4 with PS5 and Xbox One with Xbox Series X|S. It is also confirmed that the game will be subtitled in Italian.
Finally, here is a gameplay video with the first 11 minutes of Dead Island 2.
