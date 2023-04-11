Through the official site, the authors of Dead Island 2 have revealed the requirements of the PC version of the game. Let’s see in an orderly way the specifications for the Minimum, Recommending, High and Ultra requirements. Let’s start with those minimalaiming for 1080p and 30 FPS:

OS: Windows 10

CPU: AMD FX-9590 | Intel Core i7-7700HQ

RAM: 10GB

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 480 | GeForce GTX 1060

Storage space: 70GB

Now let’s look at the requirements Recommended of Dead Island 2, i.e. for 1080p and 60 FPS:

OS: Windows 10

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X | Intel Core i9-990K

RAM: 16GB

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT | GeForce RTX 2070 Super

Storage space: 70GB

As for the requirements high i.e. for 1440p and 60 FPS, the following are recommended:

OS: Windows 10

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X | Intel Core i5-12600KF

RAM: 16GB

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT ! GeForce RTX 3070

Storage space: 70GB

Finally, here are the requirements for the 4 and 60 FPS of the category Ultra of Dead Island 2:

OS: Windows 10

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X | Intel Core I7-13700K

RAM: 16GB

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT | GeForce RTX 3090

Storage space: 70GB

The requirements of Dead Island 2 collected in a single image

Dambuster Studios also confirms that on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Dead Island 2 will hit 60 FPS per second, while on Xbox One and PS4 it will stop at 30 FPS. However, the resolution is not mentioned. It is also confirmed that there will be no cross-play, but there will be the possibility of playing between different generations of consoles, i.e. PS4 with PS5 and Xbox One with Xbox Series X|S. It is also confirmed that the game will be subtitled in Italian.

Finally, here is a gameplay video with the first 11 minutes of Dead Island 2.