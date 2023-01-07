Dead Island 2 will be able to count on several personagesand the game developers have released a new trailer to present one of them, Ryan: A Fresno stripper who hates working out just for fun.

Already revealed a few days ago alongside punk Dani, Ryan boasts a couple of special skills which allow him to be quite effective in combat and to literally tear apart the zombies that happen to him.

As we know, Dead Island 2 will be set in Los Angeles, or rather Hell.A: what remains of the Californian city after the undead invasion that transformed it into a real hellprecisely.

Within this large open world scenario, in the role of Ryan, Dani and the other protagonists of Dead Island 2, we will have to complete a series of increasingly complex tasks and eliminate as many enemies as possible, perhaps without giving up the style.

The game will be available starting April 28 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions. To pass the time, take a look at our recap with all the news of Dead Island 2.