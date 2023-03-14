lower your handDead Island 2 It became a kind of urban legend because every time a news item appeared that “now it is going to come out”, well, in the end, it seemed like a canceled project with no future. That was the reality until they finally put out a solid trailer, a release date, and a real idea of ​​what the game would be.

Even after playing it, it feels strange, like you can’t believe it’s real. That’s how it is. Prove Dead Island 2 it was like opening your eyes and have all kinds of thoughts like: Was this the original idea? How many changes did they have? How long was it to put it together? These questions come to light through different videos with the game in action and the differences are big.

Now, playing it, getting to know it, experimenting with it brings many lessons, among them that a franchise can have more than one bet behind a proposal, because it is easy to think that zombie survival titles are linear and with a brief progression. In the execution, this title shows that it seeks much more.

Deep Silver does not make false steps and knows where to bet. It’s just a matter of telling you what’s behind this production so that you get a good idea of ​​what it’s all about.

A hell in its own flesh

Dead Island 2 It is defined as an RPG action game due to its game mechanics, which include character progression, exploration, story development, and other sections that require a lot of attention, such as weapon manufacturing or asset management. resources. This does not make it the Dark Souls of zombies, it is more a basis to understand how deep the title as such can be.

The context of the stage is very interesting; It is about the city of Los Angeles in California that is plunged into chaos and each of the survivors must fend for himself. Even, Dead Island 2 name this town HELL-A, detail that should already give you a good idea of ​​what awaits you, however, there is more behind this.

Source: Deep Silver

Now, the development of this title has not been easy. It started in the hands of Yager Development, then moved to Sumo Digital and ultimately the work is being thrown at Dumbuster Studios, the team behind HomeFront: The Revolution and Chorus, a game that turned out to be a surprise.

The open world is still there, the dozens of main and secondary missions are still there and, above all, the humor hasn’t gone anywhere, it’s not forced either, it’s charismatic and, surely, more than one will appreciate it.

Survive at all costs

It was possible to test a good part of Dead Island 2However, it was also limited. What was true is that it gave us a good idea of ​​what the game, in context, offers. First of all, the usual thing happens, there’s an accident, then a bunch of zombies loose around and, it’s not like you have to save the day, that’s never exposed by the game, the premise is survive.

From there comes, little by little, the way in which the different tools are exposed. Here comes that debate of “how a game should be”: one where you discover everything in an “organic” way or “in which you are led by the hand”. Finally, the idea is to be clear and that is even more important, because we can have complete freedom and not know what to do.

Source: Deep Silver

The game mechanics are, as it was written a few paragraphs before, those of an action RPG, that is, you take a character and you develop it. It is not like you have the theme of “making decisions” as it is believed that an RPG should have as such, what matters here is the management of the character you chose, the development of the story and everything that comes with it.

In combat, with the right trigger you attack, with the left you aim. From an Xbox controller, with RB you use items to throw, with LB you use your class ability. “Y” is used to change weapons, with B you crouch, X you interact, run and move with the left stick and with the directional pad you make different adjustments.

Dead Island 2 and its Slayers

Dead Island 2 It introduces you to a total of 6 slayers, all with a different personality, as well as very specific characteristics. It’s like when you start a Dark Souls or Elden Ring and you have classes to choose from, you just accommodate them, remove or put weapons and then you go straight to combat. Now, these so-called Slayers are consistent with the theme of the game, they have irreverent aspects and personalities that you might not imagine in a zombie apocalypse.

The choice could be rigorous, because the disparity in each of the parameters of the characters is very noticeable. For example, one can be highly skilled, but with little stamina. That means that if someone blows on him, then kill him. Another case is that you have a kind of tank for Slayer that can withstand all kinds of attacks, but it will also be very clumsy and slow.

Source: Deep Silver

Then from there comes its progression, which goes with the traditional skill tree which you open little by little as you level up by eliminating enemies and completing missions. You also have some cards, which give very specific abilities, these greatly balance the game experience of the Slayer, because you can cover a weakness with a card.

The design of each of the protagonists of Dead Island 2 it’s certainly irreverent, as is the theme of the game. That is where the charisma and personality of the experience is presented. However, it will be up to the players to judge if the options in front of them are to their liking.

We also recommend: Dead Island 2 does exist and the developers say it will be out in a year

Dead Island 2 will be all challenging, but without losing its identity

The gaming experience in Dead Island 2 emphasis is on surviving. It does not mean that you start naked on an island and have to get resources from coconuts and bamboo sticks. No, you survive a “plane crash” and from there the adventure of getting out of the trauma begins, finding resources, whatever it takes to move forward and save yourself.

This is where the character you choose has a lot to do with it, because the way you approach the undead will vary and so will the way you go about completing the various missions. The task is not easy, it requires your exploration and observation. On paper it should be simple, but when you already have the zombies behind you, well, you have to put your batteries to eliminate the enemy and then move on.

Source: Deep Silver

This brings us to a point where the experience could feel a bit linear or repetitive so to speak, thankfully it doesn’t feel that way and the variety of actions to be taken is wide. To this you must add that the design of levels and missions are made with a lot of detail, which helps to make the gaming experience much deeper and more entertaining.

It is noted that much of the value of the game will lie in how you develop your character, the use of cards, what you unlock and see how far you can go. It feels like one of those experiences that is going to take you a good number of hours, so it’s important that you always have something to do.

Dumbuster Studios shone

One of the most worthy things Dead Island 2 It is that you can see that they put a lot of effort into the small details. Things, rooms, bathrooms, roads, sidewalks, everything has a very special care and that is what makes the game experience have a purpose of real discovery.

You will always go from one place to another hoping to find a detail that surprises you. It seems that it is not important, but even booksellers have something to hide. The same airplane seats, vehicles. Now, bring all that to chaos and you have a dense, hopeless atmosphere, but no less entertaining for that. As we mentioned, the game has a space for humor.

The gaming experience of Dead Island 2 It was what we were looking for, since we hadn’t enjoyed the series in a console game for a long time. That gap seems to be filled and that is what gives much more value to this production that will go on sale on April 21, 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. .