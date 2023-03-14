The next April 21st will finally see the light of the second chapter of Dead Island which will arrive on PC and old and new generation consoles after about ten years after its announcement. Developed by Dumbuster Studios the action RPG will take us through the streets of a Los Angeles now destroyed by a zombie epidemic where, in the role of one of six possible protagonists, we should make a clean sweep of all the infected with a huge arsenal of weapons available.

Gameplay like this certainly has great potential in terms of entertainment and many players have wondered how long the game is designed to keep them busy; Adam Olssonartistic director of Dead Island 2recently answered this thorny question in an interview with WCCF Tech; according to the developer, about twenty hours of gameplay should pass between the main story and the side missions.

A more than satisfactory answer but, as Adam Olsson himself points out, the game also has collectibles and a multiplayer mode which, together with the great replayability offered by the gameplay, could greatly increase the entertainment offered by the title. What can I say, Dead Island is certainly a very interesting title that will undoubtedly make all fans of the genre happy.