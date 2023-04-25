After going through development hell and changing hands from developer to developer, we finally have our hands on Dead Island 2 the title announced in 2013 and originally had a projected 2015 release date.

All these circumstances are generally indicators that a video game is going to be lousy. But in this case, the total sales of Dead Island 2 surpassed one million units worldwide in the first three days of release, publisher Deep Silver and developer Dambuster Studios announced.

Deep Silver also shared the following game stats from Dead Island 2:

11 million total hours played

28 million total player deaths (more than double the population of Los Angeles)

45 million zombies cut in half

756 million severed zombie limbs

1.1 billion total zombies killed

Dead Island 2 launched for playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Playstation 4, Xbox One, pc via the Epic Games Store on April 21.

