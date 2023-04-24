Dead Island 2 he totaled sales for over one million copies in the first three days of marketing: the game development team, Dambuster Studios announced it, also providing a series of statistics on zombie-based action survival.

Received well but not very well in the votes of the international press, Dead Island 2 seems to have conquered users thanks to its undoubted qualities, and these numbers they demonstrate this quite clearly, net of any criticism.

According to statisticsDead Island 2 has been played for 11 million hours so far, users have died a total of 28 million times (over double the population of Los Angeles) but have cut a whopping 45 million zombies in half, dismembering 756 million for a total of 1.1 billion undead…dead.

In our review of Dead Island 2 we talked about a fun, splatter and zombie game that is really well done, as well as capable of boasting an interesting story and characters, but at the same time repetitive and shallow.