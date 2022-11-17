Dead Island 2 It is a game that has been in development for a long time and had not shared any news. Surprisingly a few months ago, he released a new trailer that indicated that he would arrive in February 2023. Now the zombie title was delayed again, this time for April of the same year.

Source: Deep Silver

The news was shared through the social networks of Dead Island 2 with a statement. In this it is said that they want to give him more time and reveal the new departure date: April 28, 2023. They also add that they are very grateful to the fans who have waited for them all these years.

The statement indicates that they are in the final stages of their development, so there is nothing to worry about. They also have good news for the impatient, as they will share news very soon. As announced, on December 6 they will release a new trailer and new looks at its gameplay.

We recommend you: Dead Island 2 now does have a release date and a spectacular advance

Since your ad Dead Island 2 It has generated quite a bit of expectation. However, it seems that its development has been somewhat winding. After all, it changed studios repeatedly, which caused it to drift away from its initial release planned for 2015. Eight years later, do you think we will finally have it in our hands?

What can we expect from Dead Island 2?

The revelation of this final version of Dead Island 2 it came with a good amount of detail. The title will take place in Los Angeles after the zombie apocalypse. As such we will be able to explore this California city while fighting against hordes of the undead. With a combat that will be focused on melee weapons.

Source: Deep Silver

The game will have RPG elements and can be played with up to four partners. It will also have support for Alexa Game Control. This is a new technology that will allow players to connect their Amazon Alexa to control certain aspects of the game with their voice. Are you already waiting for your departure?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about video games and other topics.