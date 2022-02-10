Dead Island 2 in 2022? Hopes are the last to die, especially if the news is given voice by the well-known leaker Tom Henderson, known mainly for call of Duty And Battlefield but which, lately, is also expanding on more games.

Tom Henderson states that the title has not been clearedindeed, it has brought out new details on development, and on balance it also seems to be well advanced.

Already in recent months a leak had rekindled the hope of the players, you can find more details in our dedicated news that you find here, but on balance in the following months nothing concrete had come out.

Henderson, as you can see for yourself below, in addition to declaring the status of the work, also stated that the gameplay of Dead Island 2 it will be very similar to that of the first chapter, although as you can imagine it will also introduce a series of improvements.

Dead Island 2 is… ALIVE!https://t.co/jPL0S6yTpa – Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) February 10, 2022

Henderson went on to say that there will be different scenarios throughout the adventure, but the main setting is heavily inspired by the Beverly Hills area. At the end the release would be expected between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first of 2023. If the information were concrete this time, it is quite plausible that the reveal of Dead Island 2 it could actually happen over the course of the summer.

At present we have no confirmation or denial, so take everything with a grain of salt since now they are just rumors. However, if you are craving for zombie themed gamesthe spectacular has just come out Dying Light 2: Stay Humanwhich we particularly appreciated (if you are curious to know our opinion or simply the vote we refer you to our dedicated review).

Information about a possible return of Dead Island 2 in 2022 for today they end here, we hope to have been useful to you. Stay connected with us to stay up to date, while if you want to see the latest specific updates on the game we invite you to visit our dedicated tab.