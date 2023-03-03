Dambuster Studiosa software house that is dealing with the development of Dead Island 2has released a new video detailing a sequence it involves Danione of the protagonists of the game, intent on fighting a horde of zombies in the areas of Beverly Hills And Bell-Air. Surely the developers did not want to hide the immense amount of violence that distinguishes the work, showing zombies whose heads explode, killed by grenades or stabbed to death. Surely there aren’t many limitations on how to kill your enemies.

Dead Island 2 will be set in one Los Angeles overrun by a horde of zombies. Players will be able to fight their way through enemies through the most iconic areas of the city, from Beverly Hills until Venice Beach. Each of the characters will be fully customizable in terms of skills, and will have their own unique character and dialogue.

Announced a long time ago, then the victim of numerous postponements and delays, Dead Island 2 has been reported missing several times in recent years. However, now the time has come for the game to show itself to the public, and it is expected to April 21, 2023 on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One And pc. Are you ready to face the zombie horde that has invaded Los Angeles?