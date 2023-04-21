Apparently the PC version Of Dead Island 2 uses the little appreciated anti-tamper technology of Denuvo.

This detail is not mentioned on Epic Games Storewhich has the exclusivity of the PC version of the Dambuster Studios title, but was discovered by the tests conducted by the DSO Gaming portal.

Specifically, testing using MSConfig reduced the number of CPU cores used during benchmarks, a quick method for testing various processor configurations in a game. After the fifth change came a error message by Denuvo, which you can see in the image below.

Dead Island 2 Denuvo error message, Source: DSO Gaming

Denuvo is usually frowned upon by players, as it has shown itself in several cases detrimental to performance of games. We have seen glaring cases in the past, such as that of Resident Evil Village.

Fortunately, in more than one case, publishers decide to remove Denuvo’s protection a few weeks or months after the launch of a title and clearly the hope is that the same will happen for Dead Island 2 as well. In fact, the anti-tamper system is mostly used to prevent the circulation of pirated copies at launch and in the days after, generally the most profitable period for a game.

We remind you that Dead Island 2 is available from today, also for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. If you haven’t done it yet, we suggest you read our review of the zombie-based action.