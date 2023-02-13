Since your ad Dead Island 2 it has suffered quite a few delays, with one of the most recent sending it from February to April 2023. Now its developers give us a big surprise by announcing a preview of its release. It’s less to go through a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles.

Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios announced that Dead Island 2 is now GOLD. To celebrate this event, they decided to bring up the release date of this action and zombie title. Now it will arrive a week earlier, since it goes on sale on April 21, 2023.

Pre-sales for this title are now available for anyone interested in visiting HELL-A. It should be noted that at its launch it will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC. In the latter, it will arrive exclusively at the Epic Games Store.

We recommend you: Dead Island 2 now does have a release date and a spectacular advance

Dead Island developers promised that this will be the last time they change the arrival date. So mark your calendars for April 21 and get ready for a crazy survival journey during the zombie apocalypse.. Did you expect them to overtake it?

What can we expect from Dead Island 2?

Dead Island 2 takes place in Los Angeles after a deadly virus has turned its inhabitants into ravenous zombies. Here we will take control of a survivor who was bitten, but not infected. Thanks to this, he has the powers of the contaminated.

Source: Deep Silver

With the help of a group of survivors, and a lot of violence, you will have to find a way to save the city and even the world. All while traveling through undead-filled chaos, complete with some of the franchise’s signature humor. Will they buy it?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about video games and other topics.