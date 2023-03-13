On the occasion of the new previews released in these hours, they have also been disseminated new images Of Dead Island 2which show the technological evolution the game went through in its long genesis, which finally seems to have come to fruition.

Pictures show various game situationsbut in general they have to do with various bloody zombies within various settings, or even moments of cutscenes between the bizarre characters that make up the cast of the story, you can see them in the gallery below.

As we reported in our new test of Dead Island 2, the new chapter in the series looks like a very interesting title.

The game has taken on a structure that can be defined as “wide linear”that is not a true open world but rather an enlarged game area that allows various digressions but without ever being too large or dispersive, thus providing a linear progression in principle but which also favors additional exploration.

One thing that has emerged quite clearly is the quality of the graphics achieved in this production, probably also thanks to a greater “closure” of the setting which has favored a concentration on a smaller quantity of elements, now more cared for. In addition to this, the gameplay is now based on a reworked combat system, while remaining set to the classic one.

The progression is also particular, with skill cards to be applied to the characters in a sort of additional role-playing element. A few days ago, we had seen an extended gameplay trailer, which adds to the information that has emerged in these hours.