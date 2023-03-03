Less than two months to the release of Dead Island 2 on PC and console Dambuster Studios and Deep Silver have unveiled a new trailer for the game that allows you to take an in-depth look at the gameplay and action present in the opening bars of the title, set in Bel Air, Los Angeles. Equipped with an array of weapons, each with its own fighting style and upgrade opportunities, the hunter Dani encounters Standard (Walker, Stagger, Runner), Variant (Grenadier Walker), and Alpha (Hyper Mutate Zombies) zombies, all with and unique behaviors. Hailing from County Cork in Ireland, Dani is tough yet level-headed – a unique slayer trait that is well suited to an agile fighting style.

Players will also be able to combine a powerful set of Skill Cards, to enhance their abilities and tailor them to their playstyle, assisting Dani as she makes her way through the early part of the game. Dambuster Studios’ dismemberment technology, known as FLESH (Fully Locational Evisceration System for Humanoids), means that bone-crushing, zombie-slicing and flesh-melting will be rendered hyper-realistic in-game. Playing as an infected but somewhat immune slayer, you’ll learn what happens when hunters activate their corrupted DNA to use Fury Mode. Dead Island 2 will be released on April 21, 2023 on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox One.