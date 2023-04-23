Dead Island 2 has teamed up with a UK insurance company to launch a “deathwish” policy that ensures your friends and family will arrange a “blowout in Los Angeles” when you die.

The initiative – which “instructs loved-ones to both zombie-proof the recently deceased and toast their passing with a blowout in Los Angeles before the city becomes the Hell-A we see in the game” – is an insurance policy to provide “a wake to end all wakes with nearest and dearest raising a Zombie cocktail during a celebratory Californian getaway”.

Check out the cheeky infomercial below:

Dead Island 2 Deathwish | How To Die Responsibly

The Deathwish hails from DeadHappy, a company which is focused “on changing attitudes to passing away and promoting positive ways to remember loved ones”.

The accompanying press release makes the curious claim that 40 per cent of 2000 adults said they “really don’t want to return from the dead as a flesh-eating zombie”, which suggests 60 per cent would be fine with it. That said, even fewer people fancied returning as a spider (argh), a vampire, or a pigeon as the least-popular afterlife option.

This Deathwish will set you back £8000 and bear in mind, Deathwishes are not legally binding – but the idea is that you let your friends and family know about your wishes, and the life insurance policy you take out alongside it can help cover the associated costs.

I thought Dead Island 2 was bloody good fun, but Edwin was a little more critical in the Eurogamer Dead Island 2 review, saying: “If you’ve somehow yet to play an undead-themed action-RPG or you have an appropriately on- brand mindless hunger for the subgenre, Dead Island 2 might be worth your while.It’s certainly got the zombie disassembly part down pat.

“If you are neither of those things, all the sturdy design and flying organs in the world can’t hide the shortage of lingering excitement here. Dead Island 2 isn’t a bad game, but it does feel superfluous, which is a sad thing to conclude about a project that’s been in development for almost a decade. Still, at least they spared us the zombie booby merchandise this time.”